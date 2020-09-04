New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Thursday led by losses in banking and financials.

Despite opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex ended 95.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 38,990.94; while the NSE Nifty closed 7.55 points or 0.07 per cent down at 11,527.45.

Here are Stocks in focus on September 4, 2020

Infosys

India's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday said it will acquire US-based product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to USD 42 million (about Rs 308 crore). Kaleidoscope Innovation is a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets. It designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies and user-centric wearables.

Tata Motors

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services on Thursday said it has placed order to procure 250 electric vehicles from Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India. Tata Motors will supply 150 Nexon XZ+ electric compact SUVs, while Hyundai Motor India will provide 100 units of Kona electric Premium SUVs for the government use, a company statement said. Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) presented the letter of award for the tender to Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India on Thursday, it added.

Vodafone Idea

The company's board at its meeting will "consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof...By way of issue of equity shares or by way of issue of any instruments." The board will also consider raising funds through securities including securities convertible into equity shares, global depository receipts, American depository receipts or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds, convertible debentures, warrants, and/or non-convertible debentures including non-convertible debentures along with warrants, which may or may not be listed, it said.

Zuari Agro

The chemicals company on Thursday reported a 23.2% year-on-year decline in the consolidated loss at Rs 94.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It had posted a net loss of Rs 123.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.