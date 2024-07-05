Stocks In Spotlight 05 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto is set to launch Bajaj Freedom 125, the world's first world’s first CNG motorcycle, in Pune today

GPT Infraproject

GPT Infraproject's board will meet today to consider and approve raising of funds. "GPT INFRAPROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve raising of funds by issue of equity shares or other securities including through preferential issue, qualified institutional placement, rights issue, or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as may be required, including approval of shareholders of the Company, as applicable," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra & Mahindra And Other Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

A host of companies including Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Escorts Kubota, Navin Fluorine International, Thermax, Redington, Nucleus Software Exports, Milkfood, Futuristing Solutions, Biocon, Bharat Forge, Balkrishna Industries, AstraZeneca Pharma and Apollo Tyres are set to trade ex-dividend today.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has announced that its gross advances grew 53 percent while deposits grew 24.4 percent as of June 30. "The Bank’s gross advances aggregated to approximately Rs 24,870 billion as of June 30, 2024, a growth of around 52.6% over Rs 16,300 billion as of June 30, 2023. The Bank’s deposits were Rs 23,790 billion as of June 30, 2024, a growth of around 24.4% over Rs 19,131 billion as of June 30, 2023, and were at similar levels compared to Rs 23,798 billion as of March 31, 2024," the company informed regulators.

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank has announced that its net advances grew 17 percent while deposits grew 13 percent as of June 30.