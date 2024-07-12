Stocks In Spotlight 12 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Markets closed marginally down in a rangebound session on Thursday with BSE Sensex finishing at 79,897.34 and NSE Nifty at 24,315.95.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd said, "Nifty will find resistance near 24,460. Once the index sustains above this level, a rally could extend towards 25,550 to 24,600 levels. On the downside, 24,170 and 24,000 will act as good support levels for the index."

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz TCS, Axis Bank, Indian Oil Corp, Infosys are likely be in focus today.



1. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

TCS posted an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12,040 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024 as compared to Rs 11,074 crore in the same period last year. It reported a 5.4 percent increase in its revenue at Rs 62,613 crore for the quarter just ended as compared to Rs 61,237 crore in the corresponding period.