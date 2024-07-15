Stocks In Spotlight 15 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Markets settled higher, touching fresh peaks on Friday. Sensex closed over 600 points higher at 80,519, while Nifty closed 186 points higher at 24,502.

"Due to consistent buying interest, the Nifty registered a new record high of 24,592.2 and concluded the day on a positive at 24,502. Technically, the index has crossed the barrier of 24,460 and almost tested short term target of 24,600. The index must break through the 24,600-24,620 resistance level to trigger fresh bullish momentum. Until then, investors should consider buying on dips in the Nifty, with support near 24,170," Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz HCLTech, DMart, Zomato, Lupin, RVNL are likely be in focus today.

1. HCLTech

HCLTech posted a 20.4 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,257 crore for the June-ended quarter. The IT services company gave a revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25

2. D-Mart

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, that owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 773.68 crore for the June quarter, increasing 17.45 percent.

3. Zomato

Online food delivery app Zomato and Swiggy have both increased platform fees by 20 percent.

4. Lupin

The pharma major has announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Trokendi XR Extended-Release Capsules, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

5. RVNL

The company has bagged another order from the Central Railways for Rs 132.59 crore for the “OHE modification work for up-gradation of existing 1 x 25 kV Electric Traction System to 2 x 25 kV AT feeding System in Wardha-Ballarshah section in Nagpur division.