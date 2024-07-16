Stocks In Spotlight 16 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Markets closed at new record highs on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex finished at 80,664.86 while the NSE Nifty ended at an all-time closing high of 24,586.70.

"We maintain a positive outlook and recommend a "buy on dips" strategy. In addition to favorable domestic factors, positive global cues are boosting sentiment. Traders should continue to focus on stock selection and trade management," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz, Nestle India, SpiceJet, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Auto, M&M Financial, Lupin are likely be in focus today.

1. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL)

HUL has informed in a regulatory filing that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 15th July, 2024, has approved the sale and divestment of Company’s Water Purification business carried under the brand ‘Pureit’ including the trademarks, copyrights and other intellectual properties and identified assets and contracts associated with the business, as a going concern on slump sale basis, to A. O. Smith India Water Products Private Limited.

2. Lupin

Lupin has announced that it has divested the Company’s US Commercial Women’s Health Specialty Business, including Solosec, to Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on Women’s Health.

3. Vedanta

Vedanta has announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of Rs 461.26 apiece, aiming to reducing debt and fulfilling certain capital expenditure obligations.

4. Bajaj Auto

The auto major is set to release April-June (Q1 FY25) results today.

5. HAL & Bharat Electronics

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has announced a uniform 5 per cent Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) rate on all aircraft and aircraft engine parts, effective July 15th, 2024.