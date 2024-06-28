Stocks In Spotlight 28 June 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Sensex breached the historic 79,000 level for this first time yesterday while Nifty closed at 24,000, its new peak amidst buying in blue-chip stocks. The BSE Sensex soared 568.93 points or 0.72 percent to close at new peak of 79,243.18 while the NSE Nifty ended at a new record high of 24,044.50.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd said, "Indian equity indices registered strong gains, hitting fresh record highs during the F&O expiry day. The Nifty IT index witnessed strong rally and advanced 2.03% to end at 36,124. Technically, the index has achieved short term consolidation breakout target of 24,000 levels, and managed to close above it. If the index holds above 24,000 levels, then rally could extend towards 24,250-24,500 in the short term."



Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz Bank of Baroda, HCL Technologies, KIMS, Defence stocks, Telecom stocks, are likely be in focus today.

1. HCL Technologies



As per news reports 0.46 percent equity stake HCL Technologies is likely to be sold at Rs 1,757 crore through a block deal.

2. Bank of Baroda



Bank of Baroda shares are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on June 28. The board of directors of the bank had in may recommended a dividend of Rs 7.60 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

3. KIMS



The board of KIMS (Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltd) is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider a)Sub-division/split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up. b) Reclassification of the persons from the ''Promoter Group' Category to the ''Public'' Category.

4. Defense Stocks



Zeebiz has reported that Defense Shares will be in focus as the 'centre has allowed an extension in customs duty waiver on the import of some of the components.'

5. Telecom Stocks

Telecom Stocks of companies like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea will be in focus. Reliance Jio, India's top telecom operator, yesterday announced a 12-27 percent hike in mobile tariffs -- the first in two and half years, setting the stage for other telcom operators to raise charges.