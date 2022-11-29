Stocks Strategy: Bet on THESE five midcap shares for bumper returns; check target price

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today ended at fresh lifetime peaks amid a firm trend in other Asian markets and a continuous inflow of foreign funds. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 177.04 points to settle at 62,681.84, its fresh record closing high. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 55.30 points to end at 18,618.05, its fresh record closing high. While markets are chasing a new high, you can also bet on five midcaps to get a better return. Vijay Chopra of Enoch Ventures and Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities told Zee Business about five stocks that can be investors bet in short and long terms. They said that these stocks have the potential to yield bumper returns. According to Vijay Chopra, investors may explore investing in Indiabulls Real Estate, HEG Ltd and GHCL.



Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (Short Term)

Indiabulls Real Estate is an experienced player in the sector and the company's management has just changed bringing freshness at the top. Chopra said that two of Indiabulls Real Estate's subsidiaries are slated to be merged with the parent company. He said that the stock is currently at a good level for fresh buying after a healthy correction. The current share price of IB Real Estate is Rs 84.8 per share and the target price in short term is Rs 92/95 per share.

HEG Ltd (Positional)

Chopra said that there have been a lot of corrections in the technical chart of this stock. The stock is currently priced at Rs 1058. He said that one can buy it for 3-6 months and the target price will be Rs 1160 per share.

GHCL (Long Term)

Gujarat Heavy Chemical Limited or GHCL is currently trading at around Rs 571.8 per share. According to Chopra, the share is available at cheap valuations. he said that the scrip is fundamentally strong and undervalued. The target price for GHCL is Rs 630/650 (9 to 12 months).

On the other hand, Rajesh Palvia picked Aegis Logistics Ltd and Redington shares.



Aegis Logistics Ltd (Long Term)

Palvia said that the rounding bottom pattern is visible in the weekly chart of the Aegis Logistics. He said that after the correction, there has been an accumulation at the lower level and the stock can show a very good move in the coming months. The share prices are currently around Rs 316 per share. The target price is Rs 440/460 per share.

Redington (Short Term)

According to Palvia, Redington has given a multi-week breakout on the chart and it shows the potential to yield a nearly 20 per cent return in short term. The stock is currently priced at around Rs 177 and the target price is Rs Rs 215/225.