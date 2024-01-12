Success Story: From Humble Beginnings To Stock Market Royalty, The Unparalleled Success Story Of The Big Bull

New Delhi: Even in the absence of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the iconic figure in the Indian Share Market, his legacy remains a powerful source of inspiration for millions. The captivating tale of an individual who, akin to Jhunjhunwala, commenced with a mere Rs 5,000 and ultimately amassed a colossal fortune of Rs 40,000 crore.

To delve into Jhunjhunwala's background, he was born on July 5, 1960, in Hyderabad, with his name reflecting his connection to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. Despite his demise in Mumbai on August 14 of the preceding year, his extraordinary journey as a stock market investor earned him the renowned title of the 'Big Bull' of India, often likened to the 'Warren Buffet' of India. In recognition of his outstanding accomplishments, the Government of India posthumously bestowed upon him the Padma Shri this year.

Remarkably, at the time of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's passing, his assets were valued at an astounding Rs 40,000 crore. What adds to the astonishment is the fact that he embarked on this incredible journey with a mere Rs 5,000. The stock market served as his primary income source, leading to his extraordinary success.

Jhunjhunwala's entry into the share market was inspired by his father, and he took his initial steps into Dalal Street in 1985. However, as a chartered accountant by profession, when he decided to make his first investment, his father declined to provide him with funds, advising him to avoid borrowing money from friends or relatives for market investments. Undeterred, Jhunjhunwala earned money independently before venturing into the market.

His first taste of success came through Tata Tea, a Tata Group company. Starting his investment journey with Rs 5,000, he acquired 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43. Within three months, the stock price soared, and he sold his shares for Rs 143, earning a profit of Rs 5 lakh from an initial investment of Rs 2.15 lakh in 1986.

Another pivotal moment in Jhunjhunwala's career occurred with Titan, another Tata group company. In 2003, he invested in Titan and acquired six crore shares. At one point, his holdings in Titan exceeded 4.5 crore shares, with a value exceeding Rs 7,000 crore.

Tata stocks remained a significant part of Jhunjhunwala's portfolio until his passing. At that time, his portfolio included companies such as SAIL, Tata Motors, Tata Communications, Lupin, TV18, DB Realty, Indian Hotels, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Federal Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Escorts Ltd, Titan Company, and MCX Shares.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's journey stands as a testament to the possibilities within the stock market. Starting small, he exhibited determination, astute decision-making, and a discerning eye for potential opportunities, paving the way for his remarkable success. His legacy continues to motivate aspiring investors today.