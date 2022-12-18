Sula Vineyards ltd to announce IPO allotment tomorrow; Follow this Step-by-Step guide to check status online

New Delhi: India’a largest wine-maker Sula Vineyard ltd had floated its IPO last week for a fresh issue of Rs 960 crore. The initial public offer of Sula Vineyards was subscribed 59 per cent on the second day of subscription on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 1,10,99,256 shares against 1,88,30,372 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE. The category meant for non-institutional investors got subscribed 45 per cent and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 99 per cent subscription.

Sula Vineyard is all set to announce the allotment status of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 19. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Sula vineyard shares are trading at Rs 60 per share. GMP reflects the performance of shares before the listing day.

If you have invested your money into Sula Vineyard ltd IPO and want to check the allotment status tomorrow, you can check by following these steps.

Step 1: Go to BSE or NSE website.

Step 2: On BSE and NSE interface page, you need to select ‘Equity’ and then select ‘Sula Vineyards’.

Step 3: Enter your application number and PAN.

Step 4: Clikc on Search tab.

Step 5: It will show whether you’ve been allocated the shares or not. It will only available once the allotment process are completed.

You can visit registrar’s webiste of Kfin to check the allotment status. Sula Vineyards IPO official registrar is KFin Technologies. Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status check link is kfintech.com. Bidders can check their allotment status by just entering PAN details.

Shares of Sula Vineyards will list on both the leading exchanges -- NSE and BSE. Sula shares will list on December 23.