Sula Vineyards to make stock market debut today --Check what experts say

New Delhi: Sula Vineyards is all set to make its stock market debut on Thursday. The initial public offer of Sula Vineyards got subscribed 2.33 times on the last day of offer on December 14. The Rs 960.35-crore initial share-sale received bids for 4,38,36,912 shares against 1,88,30,372 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 4.13 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion received 1.65 times subscription and non-institutional investors 1.51 times.

The issue, with a price band of 340-357 per share, will list on BSE and NSE in a special pre open session. Meanwhile experts are predicting that it would most likely see a flat listing.

Sula Vineyards has been recognised as the market leader across wine variants, including red, white and sparkling wines. The company distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands such as Sula (its flagship brand), RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia.