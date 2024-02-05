Tata Motors Shares Hit Record High; Should You Buy? Check What Analyst Says

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors jumped over 7 percent on Monday after posting better than expected third quarter earnings. Intra-day Tata Motors shares hit record high of 949.60 on BSE. The shares opened at Rs 942.00 on Monday as against its previous close of Rs 878.80 Friday.

At 10:41 am, shares of Tata Motors were trading higher by Rs 59.50 or 6.77 at Rs 938.25 apiece on BSE.

Tata Motors Ltd on Friday reported a 133.32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 7,100 crore for the December 2023 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,043 crore in the year-ago period, its first profit in two years.

Should You Buy Tata Motors Shares? Check What Analyst Says

Brokerage house YES Securities has given a BUY recommendation to Tata Motors.

Recommendation: BUY

CMP: Rs 879

Target Price: Rs 1,060

Potential Return: +21%

"We estimate revenue/EBITDA/Adj.PAT CAGR of 10%/12%/27% in FY24-26E and maintain BUY with SoTP based TP of Rs1,060 (v/s Rs789 earlier). We raise JLR multiple to 3x (v/s 2x earlier) to factor in for healthy profitability," YES Securities said.