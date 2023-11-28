New Delhi: Tata Technologies, a global leader in engineering services, is set to make its much-awaited stock market debut soon. The listing of Tata Technologies on BSE and NSE is likely to commence on November 30, though this is the tentative date as of now.

Tata Technologies IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Tata Technologies shares is currently Rs 320 (82.80%), indicating that the shares could list at around Rs 914 per share. It must however be noted that since grey market premium is the parameter driven from unlisted market, the real time value on stock market can vary.

Tata Technologies IPO: Will Investors Make Money? Expert’s Take On This

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, “Tata Technologies boasts a strong track record of growth and profitability. The company's global presence and expertise in engineering solutions have positioned it as a preferred partner for multinational corporations across diverse industries.”

She further said that Tata Technologies' diversified customer portfolio, robust delivery network, and emphasis on innovation further solidify its competitive advantage.

“With a P/E ratio of 18.2x, the Tata Technologies IPO is priced fairly, reflecting the company's strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects. Given the immense investor interest and the company's robust capabilities, Tata Technologies is poised for a successful listing on the Indian stock exchanges and it will be interesting to witness this listing,” Shivani said.

Tata Technologies IPO Subscription

The Rs 3,042.5 crore IPO of Tata Technologies, which provides engineering and product development digital services, was subscribed 69.43 times on the final day of subscription on Friday, driven by remarkable participation from institutional buyers.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations and further to our intimation bearing sc nos. 17057, 17287, 17914 dated December 12, 2022, March 9, 2023 and November 13, 2023, respectively, in relation to the IPO of Tata Technologies Limited, we wish to inform you that Tata Technologies Limited in consultation with book running lead managers to the IPO, has finalised the offer price (including the anchor investor offer price) at ₹500 per Equity Share of face value of ₹2 each,” Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

“Accordingly, the size of IPO aggregates to ₹30,425.14 million, comprising of an offer for sale of 46,275,000 Equity Shares by the Company amounting to ₹23,137.50 million, 9,716,853 Equity Shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte. Ltd. amounting to ₹4,858.43 million and 4,858,425 Equity Shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I amounting to ₹2,429.21 million, subject to finalization of basis of allotment,” it added.