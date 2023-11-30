trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693660
Tata Technologies Makes Stock Market Debut; Quirky, Heartwarming Memes Flood Internet

Check out some heartwarming, quirky and funny internet memes on Tata Technologies Stock Market Listing.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Tata Technologies Makes Stock Market Debut; Quirky, Heartwarming Memes Flood Internet

New Delhi: In line with expectations, Tata Technologies made bumper listing on the Indian stock market on Thursday. Shares of Tata Technologies listed with a bumper premium of 140 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 500.

However, it was internet memes by people who were both allotted and not allotted the IPO that are winning hearts. These memes by the people are heartwarming, funny and quirky.

Tata Technologies shares listed at Rs 1,199.95, registering a sharp jump of 139.99 per cent from the issue price of Rs 500 on the BSE, further zooming 180 percent to Rs 1,400. At the NSE, the scrip traded at Rs 1,200, surging 140 percent. The stock later zoomed to Rs 1,400. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 52,939.74 crore during the morning trade.

