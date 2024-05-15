TBO Tek Shares Zoom 55 Pc In Debut Trade

New Delhi: Shares of travel distribution firm TBO Tek on Wednesday listed with a huge premium of 55 per cent against the issue price of Rs 920. The stock listed at Rs 1,380, rallying 50 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later zoomed 58.25 per cent to Rs 1,455.95 apiece. At the NSE, it made the market debut at Rs 1,426, a jump of 55 per cent from the issue price.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 14,950.37 crore. The initial public offer of TBO Tek was subscribed 86.70 times on the closing day of subscription on Friday. The Rs 1,551-crore IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 1,25,08,797 equity shares. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli-Backed Go Digit IPO Kicks Off -- Are Virushka Divesting Their Stake? Key Things To Know)

The price range for the offer was Rs 875-920 per share. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the growth and strengthening of the platform by adding new buyers and suppliers, and unidentified inorganic acquisitions. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes. (Also Read: Govt Issues Warning On 'Digital Arrest', 'Blackmailing' By Cyber Criminals -- All You Need To Know)

TBO Tek is a leading travel distribution platform in the global travel and tourism industry, providing services to buyers and suppliers in over 100 countries as of June 30, 2023. The company offers over 7,500 destinations and facilitates 33,000 bookings per day through its platform. In October 2023, investment firm General Atlantic announced that it would acquire a minority stake in TBO.