TCIL Pays Rs 14.20 Crore Dividend To The Government For FY 2022-23

New Delhi: Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has paid a dividend of Rs 14.20 crore to the government for Financial Year 2022-23. Chairman & Managing Director of TCIL Shri Sanjeev Kumar, presented a dividend cheque to this effect to the Secretary, Telecom, Neeraj Mittal.

Since its inception, the TCIL has been a consistently profit making Company. It has so far paid dividend of Rs 294.19 crore to the Government till FY 2022-23. The dividend is on Government’s initial investment in equity of Rs 0.3 Crore. Rs16 crore was further infused during 2015-16. The group and standalone net worth of the company are Rs 1,712.00 crore and Rs 618.56 crore respectively as on 31st March 2023.

In FY 2022-23, the TCIL achieved a revenue growth of 25 per cent over previous year with total Standalone revenue and profit after tax of Rs 2,001.7 crore and Rs 35.50 crore respectively.

Established in August, 1978, TCIL is a Mini Ratna Category – I Status Company under the Department of Telecommunications of the Ministry of Communications. Government of India holds 100 per cent of its share capital. It is a prime engineering and consultancy company which undertakes projects in all field of Telecommunications, IT and Civil construction in India and abroad. The TCIL has executed projects in over 70 countries across globe.

Overseas operations of the Company are in Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Mauritius, Nepal, etc. in addition to Pan Africa e-Vidya Bharti & Arogya Bharti Network project operating in more than 15 African countries and more African Countries are likely to join.

The Company is also executing high value Government of India prestigious projects of Rural ICT for Department of Posts, NFS for Defence, Navy Network, Bharatnet Project for APSFL, Telangana Fiber, BBNL VSAT, Indian Coast Guard, MHA , CCTV Surveillance Projects for State Police, Smart Cities, Railways, e-education and e-Health Projects, etc.