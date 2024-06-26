Top Stocks On D-Street: Bharti Airtel, SBI, And Vedanta Among 7 In Spotlight Today

New Delhi: Indian equity indices closed at a record high on Wednesday driven by gains in media and energy stocks. The Sensex and Nifty reached new all-time highs during the market hours. The Sensex touched 78,674 and the Nifty reached 23,889. At closing, Sensex was up by 620 points or 0.80 per cent at 78,674 while Nifty gained 147 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 23,868.

Today on D-street, Bharti Airtel, SBI and Vedanta were among the 7 stocks that grabbed attention, According to Zeebiz, here are the stocks that made headlines today:

1) Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel closed over 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,459.5 as telecom stocks received a boost following the conclusion of the spectrum auction today.

2) MIC Electronics: MIC Electronics saw its shares end the day locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 74.66. The surge came after the company announced it received a letter of completion from the Ratlam division of the Western Railway zone.

3) ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank's shares closed up nearly 2 per cent at Rs 1218.25 after reaching a new 52-week high during intra-day trading.

4) DEE Development Engineers: The engineering company's shares soared over 65 per cent, closing at Rs 35.32 after a strong debut.

5) SBI: SBI, the country's top lender closed slightly higher by 0.4 per cent at Rs 845.05 after raising Rs 10,000 crore through long-term bonds.

6) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' shares closed over 2 per cent higher at Rs 4,081 after reaching a new all-time high during intra-day trading. The company has also been awarded Navratna status by the central government.

7) Vedanta: Vedanta's shares closed nearly 3 per cent at Rs 442.15 following a block deal in the market.