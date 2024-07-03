Top Stocks On D-Street: HDFC Bank, PFC, And Castrol India Shine Among 7 In Spotlight Today

New Delhi: The benchmark indices, driven by Nifty heavyweights reached new closing peaks on Wednesday, July 3. The Sensex rose by 0.69 per cent or 545.34 points to end 79,986.8 while the Nifty gained 0.67 per cent or 162.65 points to close at 24,286.5 points. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty hit fresh highs and finished the session significantly up to 1.8 per cent.

In today's trading session on Dalal Street several stocks gained significant attention. Among those making headlines were HDFC Bank, PFC, and Castrol India along with seven other notable stocks. According to Zeebiz, here are the stocks that grabbed attention today:

Castrol India

Castrol India shares closed 13.5 per cent higher at Rs 243, hitting a fresh 52-week high with increased trading volume. Over the past year, Castrol India's stock price has more than doubled and soared by 107 per cent while the benchmark index has seen a 23 per cent rally in comparison.

HUDCO

Housing and Urban Development Corporation HUDCO's shares surged 8.5 per cent to Rs 301.85 following a block deal at the close of the session today. The stock has already jumped 134 per cent in 2024 alone.

PFC

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) ended at Rs 530.95, up over 5 per cent after Bernstein initiated an 'outperform' rating on the stock.

RVNL

RVNL closed 1.4 per cent higher after securing the L1 bidder status for a Rs 133 crore railway project.

NTPC

NTPC's shares gained 0.62 per cent to close at Rs 372.6 as the company reported a 9.5 per cent year-on-year increase in power generation for the quarter ending June.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank shares finished more than 2 per cent higher at Rs 1,768.35, anticipating a potential doubling of its weight in the MSCI index in the upcoming August review.

Sundaram Clayton

Sundaram Clayton's shares rose 10 per cent to Rs 1,693.05 following board approval to raise up to Rs 400 crore in funding.