Top Stocks On D-Street: Inox Wind, JSW Infra, & HCL Technologies Among 7 Stocks Lead Spotlight Today

New Delhi: Indian equities hit fresh record highs in the first session of the July series, driven by gains in energy and pharma stocks. At the close on Friday, the Sensex was down 210 points (0.27 per cent) at 79,032 and the Nifty fell 33 points (0.14 per cent) to 24,010.

The markets traded within a narrow range throughout the day, closing nearly unchanged after a recent surge. Initially positive, the session saw profit-taking in key heavyweights that offset early gains, resulting in the Nifty settling around 24,009.30 levels, down by 0.15%. Despite this, sectors like energy, pharma, and metal ended in positive territory, contributing to gains of around 0.5%-0.9% in broader indices,Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President of Research at Religare Broking Ltd., said.

He further added, “Looking ahead, there's a possibility of consolidation in the benchmark index following recent upward movement, with support expected around the 23,700-23,900 range on any declines. Banking stocks are currently consolidating, while sectors such as IT, energy, and FMCG are buoying the index higher. Similar market dynamics are anticipated in the upcoming session, so traders should strategize accordingly.”

In today's trading session, several stocks gained significant attention on Dalal Street. Among those in the spotlight were Inox Wind, JSW Infra, and HCL Technologies along with four other notable stocks. According to Zeebiz, here are the stocks that made headlines today:

Tyre stocks: Tyre shares are in the spotlight as companies in the sector plan to increase prices by 1-2.5 percent starting July 1.

Star Health: The company’s shares ended higher by 6 percent at Rs 558.95 after the company in the analysts' day meet gave strong guidance for profitability. During FY24-28, the company aims to double the GWP or gross written premium.

JSW Infra: As the company acquired a logistics firm, its shares ended higher by 3 percent at Rs 328.35 after hitting a fresh all-time high in intra-day trade.

Nazara Tech: Shares of the company ended with gains of 7 percent at Rs 868.95 as the company’s Singapore arm set to acquire additional stake in Freaks 4U Gaming.

CDSL: Shares of the company ended sharply higher by 20 percent at Rs 2,407.4 as the company’s board is set to mull bonus share issuance on July 2.

HCL Technologies: Shares of the IT major ended marginally higher at Rs 1,459.6 after a block deal in the counter in the pre-opening window.

Inox Wind: The company incorporated Pokhran Wind Energy to develop wind farms in India. On the development, shares of the company ended higher by 1 percent at Rs 141.75.