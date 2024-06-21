Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759487
NewsBusinessMarkets
STOCK MARKET

Top Stocks On D-Street: Sun Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, Bajaj Consumer Among 7 Stocks Lead Today's Market Focus

RailTel Corporation shares surged nearly 10 per cent, closing at Rs 476.20, driven by a significant increase in trading volume.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 07:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Top Stocks On D-Street: Sun Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, Bajaj Consumer Among 7 Stocks Lead Today's Market Focus File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian stock markets ended lower on Friday after a volatile session impacted by profit booking and poor performance in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The Sensex declined by 269 points and closed at 77,209 (down 0.35 per cent), while the Nifty fell by 65 points, ending at 23,501.

Today on D-Street, LTI Mindtree, Hindustan Zinc, and Bajaj Consumer were among the seven stocks that grabbed attention. According to Zeebiz, here the the list of stock that made headline today:

-  Bajaj Consumer

Bajaj Consumer shares rose by over 2 per cent, closing at Rs 268.1. This increase followed the company's announcement of July 2 as the record date for its buyback through the tender offer route. (Also Read: Beware! Claiming False HRA While Filing ITR Could Cost You THIS Much: Check Here)

- RailTel Corporation 

RailTel Corporation shares surged nearly 10 per cent, closing at Rs 476.20, driven by a significant increase in trading volume. (Also Read: Gold Surges Rs 800; Silver Rallies Rs 1,400)

- Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma shares fell by 0.4 per cent, closing at Rs 1,464.50. This decline came after the company signed a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialize the novel gastrointestinal drug, Vonoprazan, in India.

- Hindustan Zinc

 Hindustan Zinc shares climbed by over 2 per cent, closing at Rs 662. This gain came after the company signed an MoU with US-based AEsir Technologies to develop Zinc batteries.

- Zomato

Zomato shares closed down by over 1 per cent, settling at Rs 194.1. Despite this, Bernstein maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 230 per share.

- LTIMindtree 

LTIMindtree shares rose by over 1 per cent, closing at Rs 5,113.25. This increase came as the broader IT sector saw gains following Accenture's release of its Q3FY24 results.

- HPCL 

HPCL shares dropped over 2 per cent to Rs 342.15 as trading commenced ex-bonus today. Additionally, today marks the record date for the company’s 1:2 bonus share issuance.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Irrefutable' evidence of NEET paper leak..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
DNA Video
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
DNA Video
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
DNA Video
DNA: 'BMW scandal' of MP's daughter
DNA Video
DNA: Why do engineers want to become 'constables'?
DNA Video
DNA: What went wrong for BJP in Ayodhya?