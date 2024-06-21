New Delhi: The Indian stock markets ended lower on Friday after a volatile session impacted by profit booking and poor performance in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The Sensex declined by 269 points and closed at 77,209 (down 0.35 per cent), while the Nifty fell by 65 points, ending at 23,501.

Today on D-Street, LTI Mindtree, Hindustan Zinc, and Bajaj Consumer were among the seven stocks that grabbed attention. According to Zeebiz, here the the list of stock that made headline today:

- Bajaj Consumer

Bajaj Consumer shares rose by over 2 per cent, closing at Rs 268.1. This increase followed the company's announcement of July 2 as the record date for its buyback through the tender offer route. (Also Read: Beware! Claiming False HRA While Filing ITR Could Cost You THIS Much: Check Here)

- RailTel Corporation

RailTel Corporation shares surged nearly 10 per cent, closing at Rs 476.20, driven by a significant increase in trading volume. (Also Read: Gold Surges Rs 800; Silver Rallies Rs 1,400)

- Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma shares fell by 0.4 per cent, closing at Rs 1,464.50. This decline came after the company signed a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialize the novel gastrointestinal drug, Vonoprazan, in India.

- Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc shares climbed by over 2 per cent, closing at Rs 662. This gain came after the company signed an MoU with US-based AEsir Technologies to develop Zinc batteries.

- Zomato

Zomato shares closed down by over 1 per cent, settling at Rs 194.1. Despite this, Bernstein maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 230 per share.

- LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree shares rose by over 1 per cent, closing at Rs 5,113.25. This increase came as the broader IT sector saw gains following Accenture's release of its Q3FY24 results.

- HPCL

HPCL shares dropped over 2 per cent to Rs 342.15 as trading commenced ex-bonus today. Additionally, today marks the record date for the company’s 1:2 bonus share issuance.