Upcoming IPOs In December 2023: Check List

New Delhi: Several businesses waiting for the ideal moment to go public will eventually make their initial public offerings known as 2023 draws to an end (IPOs). Many of these businesses have already obtained the final permission, and all of these enterprises have already submitted their DRHPs to the market regulator.

Scroll down to view the list of IPOs scheduled for December 2023. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: BoB vs BOI vs SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Compared)

Sheetal Universal's IPO

Sheetal Universal is all set to raise Rs 23.80 crore through its upcoming IPO, scheduled to open on December 4, 2023, and close on December 6. Priced at Rs 70 per share, the IPO has a minimum lot size of 2,000 scrips. Investors can anticipate the allotment results to be finalized on December 7, 2023, with the potential listing date on December 11, 2023. (Also Read: Loan Against LIC Policy: From How To Apply To Eligibility Criteria - Here's Everything)

Graphisads IPO

Graphisads has already opened its IPO on November 30, 2023, and is accepting investments until December 5, 2023. With a total value of Rs 53.41 crore, the IPO comprises 48.12 lakh shares priced at Rs 111 each.

The minimum lot size is 1,200 scrips, equating to Rs 1,33,200 for retail investors. Allotment for this IPO is expected on December 8, 2023, and the company might get listed on the exchanges on December 13, 2023.

Marinetrans India IPO

Marinetrans India's IPO, worth Rs 10.92 crore, is open for subscription from November 30, 2023, to December 5, 2023. The company plans to finalize the allotment on December 8, 2023 and aims to get listed on the exchanges on December 11, 2023.

Investors are eagerly watching this offering, which comprises 42 lakh freshly issued equity.

Net Avenue Technology IPO

Net Avenue Technology is offering a Rs 10.25 crore IPO for 56.96 lakh shares. The subscription window opened on November 30, 2023, and will close on December 4, 2023.

With a minimum lot size of 8,000 stocks priced at Rs 16-18 apiece, investors can look forward to the allotment results on December 7, 2023, and a potential listing date on December 12, 2023.