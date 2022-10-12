NewsBusinessMarkets
Veeram Securities Ltd announces revised record date for bonus share issue in 1:2 ratio

In the last 6 months, Veeram Securities Ltd has given almost 65 percent raise. From Rs 19.6 apiece levels to Rs 34.75, the small-cap stock has given noticeable gains in the last 6 months.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

New Delhi: Veeram Securities Ltd has announced revised record date for bonus share issue in 1:2 ratio from 14 October to 15 October.

"The board of directors of Veeram Securities Ltd has revised record date for bonus share issue. The small-cap company board has now fixed 15th October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares instead of 14th October 2022. The bonus shares will be issued on ex-date basis and shareholders of the company will be given one bonus share for holding every two shares of the company. This means, the company has announced bonus shares in 1:2 ratio," the company has informed in a regulatory filing.

In the last 6 months, Veeram Securities Ltd has given almost 65 percent raise. From Rs 19.6 apiece levels to Rs 34.75, the small-cap stock has given noticeable gains in the last 6 months.

