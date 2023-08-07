trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645723
Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:01 PM IST|Source: PTI

Yatharth Hospital shares list with 2% premium

New Delhi: Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd on Monday listed with a premium of 2 per cent against the issue price of Rs 300.

The stock began the trade at Rs 304, a gain of 1.33 per cent on the BSE. It later jumped 13.63 per cent to Rs 340.90.

At the NSE, shares of the company listed at Rs 306.10, up 2 per cent from the issue price.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,854.09 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services was subscribed 36.16 times on the last day of subscription on July 28.

The Rs 686.55 crore-initial share sale had a price range of Rs 285-300 a share.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for repayment of debt, funding capital expenditure expenses, funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisition and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Yatharth Hospital operates and manages private hospitals in and around the national capital (Delhi-NCR).

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 202.91 points up at 65,924.16. The NSE Nifty advanced 31.45 points to 19,548.45.

