Meghalaya Police busts interstate drug racket; four apprehended

Shillong: Meghalaya Police busted an Interstate drug racket and apprehended four persons including a woman along with seizing heroin from two places, an officer said on Tuesday (August 11, 2020).

East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said the Anti Narcotic Task Force under DSP (City) B Jyrwa busted the racket after receiving inputs that a drug consignment was to be bought from Guwahati to Shillong.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle at Umiam Lake viewpoint on Monday, the SP said. The driver of the vehicle revealed that one bag was kept under the seat by a person named Arneston Dkhar with the instruction to deliver the said consignment to his wife, he said.

The consignment contained suspected heroin which weighed 25.23 gm and the same was seized and the driver was arrested.

The SP said thereafter, one small team was dispatched to apprehend the receiver of the consignment and in due course, they managed to detain the wife of Dkhar at a petrol pump at Mawlai.

Nongtnger said that the team also intercepted a taxi at Mawkynroh junction where Dkhar and another drugs supplier Rami Juddin were arrested and 18 gm of suspected heroin seized from their possession.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against the arrested persons, the SP added.

