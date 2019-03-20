हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhopal rape

Minor girl gangraped, beheaded by kin in Bhopal, cops arrest four

The incident came to light on March 14 in Barkhedi village, when the body of a minor studying in class 6 was found in the jurisdiction of Banda Police Station with her head severed.

Minor girl gangraped, beheaded by kin in Bhopal, cops arrest four
Representational image

Bhopal: A 12-year old girl was raped and beheaded by three of her brothers and her uncle in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Wednesday. Her uncle, aunt, and two of her brothers were arrested by the police on Monday, while one brother is still on the run.

"The incident came to light on March 14 in Barkhedi village, when the body of a minor studying in class 6 was found in the jurisdiction of Banda Police Station with her head severed. The investigation revealed that she was first raped on March 13 by her three brothers and her 'chacha' (uncle), Banshi Lal, who killed her afterwards," Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police, Sagar, told IANS. 

"Four people in all have been arrested including her `chachi` (aunt), Sushila, who was found complicit in the crime, while one accused, Ram Prasad, is on the run. Raids are being conducted to find him," he added. 

Sanghi said the accused committed the crime and tried to pin the blame on their neighbour Chhote Lal Patel, with whom they had a property dispute. 

The post-mortem revealed that the girl was raped before she was murdered and on the basis of which the police started its investigation, he said. 

According to the police, the family of the girl had filed a missing complaint on March 13. During the investigation, the accused gave conflicting statements but later admitted raping and murdering the child. 

Tags:
Bhopal rapeMinor girl rapedMadhya Pradesh RapeSagar rape
Next
Story

Indore Police launches 'My Thana' app to fight crimes against women

Must Watch

PT4M59S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day