Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 took place on Friday in Champhai district of Mizoram. The tremors were felt at 10.03 pm in the area.

The quake occurred at a depth of 78 km. No injuries to people or destruction of properties were reported.

