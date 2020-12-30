हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
2021 Vivo Y20 with MediaTek Helio P35 chip launched

New Delhi: Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone named Vivo Y20 (2021) with a triple rear camera setup and MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The device will be available in two colour palettes – dawn white and nebula blue.

The brand might unveil the device to other Southeast Asian markets in the time to come, reports GizmoChina.

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The rear camera is accompanied by an LED flash. At the front, the device has an 8MP selfie shooter.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The handset boots to FunTouch OS flavored Android 10.

In terms of battery life, the Vivo Y20 (2021) has a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

