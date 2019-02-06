A free phone and a VIP experience – Here's what OnePlus is offering for challenge winners

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker has thrown open an interesting challenge for users to design a new feature for OxygenOS. The winner will give a free phone based on the built feature and OnePlus will fly the winner for a launch event giving them VIP experience.

“If you have a dream feature you’d like to see implemented into OxygenOS, we hereby invite you to take on our Product Manager Challenge,” the company wrote in its forum page.

“When the feature is ready, we’ll fly you out to a OnePlus launch event near you for a VIP experience so that you can proudly witness its launch in real life! You’ll also receive the device you helped build.” OnePlus said.

Users will have to submit a PRD (product requirements document) answering the following questions in a new thread (with #PMChallenge in the title) in the Tech section before February 22:

Who are the users?

What is the proposed function?

What is the user value?

If there are existing comparable functions in the smartphone industry, how is your proposed feature superior?

OnePlus said that it will announce the winning feature by mid-March and the software team will begin working on it right away.