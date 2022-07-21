New Delhi: Amazon India has announced Prime Day Sale 2022. The sale will begin on July 23, offering exclusive deals and bumper discounts on the latest smartphones from top brands. During the Amazon sale, many products such as mobile, television, laptop, and audio gadgets will be offered at discounted rates. The sale will run for two days till July 24. So, if you want to buy a phone or laptop or some other products, this could be your chance.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 will start on July 23 at 12:00 am. However, only Prime members will be able to take advantage of the deals. If you are not a Prime member, you can get one-year membership by paying Rs 1,499. or a monthly subscription worth Rs 179. If you are aged between 18 and 24, then a 50 percent discount will be given on your Prime membership purchase. With the discount, the cost of the annual subscription will be around Rs 750. (Also Read: Apple unveils iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6: Bug fixes, new live sports features arrive for iPhones)

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Recently, Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M13 5G as its latest addition to Galaxy M-series in India. This smartphone will go on sale on July 23 on this amazon Prime Day Sale. It is the debut sale of this smartphone. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch 90Hz display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device offers support for virtual RAM and micro SD card slots. Also, the 5G version of the device comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The phone packs a 6000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Other features include Android 12 OS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Knox security, auto data switch, and Bluetooth. (Also Read: Elon Musk compared to a dog in shirtless picture on a yatch, here's how he reacted)

The price of the smartphone is Rs 13,999 but you can get it for Rs 9,999 during the Amazon Prime sale

Samsung Galaxy M13

The largest electronics item selling company Samsung is also going to sell Samsung Galaxy M13, a 4G phone. This phone is also equipped with virtual RAM and auto data switching features including a 6.6-inch 60Hz display, an Exynos 850 processor, 4GB RAM, up to 128GB of storage, a 50MP triple camera setup, and an 8MP front camera, a 6,000mAh battery with C-type 15W fast charging.

The device costs Rs 13,999 but you can buy it for Rs 9,999 on Amazon Prime Sale.

Redmi K50i 5G

This phone has launched on July, 20. Through this phone, Xiaomi once again brought the K-series to India. Redmi K50i 5G flaunts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2460x1080 resolution. To give power to the handset, a 5080mAh battery and 67W fast charging are given. The phone will work on MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The device consists of a 64 MP primary rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP Macro lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It will get MIUI 13, which will be based on Android 12.

The smartphone costs 24,999 but you can get it for Rs 20,999 on the Amazon Prime sale.

One Plus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD + display, which has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It has Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. This smartphone works on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. This smartphone has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The first camera of 64 megapixels, the second of 8 megapixels, and the third camera of 2 megapixels have been given on the rear of this smartphone. For selfies, this smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 4500mAh battery, which gets 18W fast charging support.

The device's original price is Rs 19,999 but you can buy it for Rs.17,499 on Amazon Prime Sale.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out. The software is MIUI 12.5. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There's a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by MediaTek's 6nm Dimensity 810 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The smartphones cost Rs 15,499 but it will available at Rs 14,249 on the Amazon Prime Sale.