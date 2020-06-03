हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Android 11's first beta lands early for some Pixel users

Originally, the first beta version of Android 11 was expected to drop last month during the Google I/O Developers Conference.

Android 11&#039;s first beta lands early for some Pixel users
File Photo

San Francisco: Google has accidentally pushed the first Android 11 beta to some Pixel owners. It was scheduled to launch via a virtual event on June 3.

Google decided to delay the launch owing to the ongoing protests in the US over the death of African-American George Floyd.

Two Pixel 4 XL users received the update, revealing new details about Android 11 features like the power button menu, three new icon shapes, and auto-generated app suggestions in the home screen dock.

According to a report by XDA, the update has a build number of RPB1.200504.018, and in case there were any doubts, the OTA description calls it "a beta version of Android R."

The Beta version is expected to include the final SDK and NDK APIs, with Google opening Play Store publishing for apps targeting Android 11.

Originally, the first beta version of Android 11 was expected to drop last month during the Google I/O Developers Conference.

But the Covid-19 pandemic forced Google to cancel the annual event and the company decided to move the beta release to June 3, which was further postponed.

Tags:
GoogleAndroid 11Google Pixel
Next
Story

Xiaomi Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C full specifications leaked ahead of India launch
  • 2,07,615Confirmed
  • 5,815Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,06,746Confirmed
  • 3,76,322Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day