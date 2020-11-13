Apple iPhone 12 mini: Small yet mighty to perform all your tasks

New Delhi: When Apple launched the iPhone 12 series, industry experts had discussions which device will be the front-runner and the unanimous view was that of iPhone 12. However, industry analysts also projected the younger sibling 5.4-inch 12 Mini to lead the pack especially in India.

iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, re-architected to pack all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while still delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display.

With a 5.4-inch screen, compared with the standard model's 6.1-inch display, it sports the same dual-camera setup on the back as the 12 model and looks absolutely stunning in hands.

According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, iPhone 12 mini is likely to be a very successful model in India.

"We won't be surprised if it ends up being the most popular iPhone in India ever in terms of its lifetime sales. With the same design language and most of the features, it will be not just attracting the existing iPhone users but also users in the ultra-premium in the Android camp," Pathak told IANS.

The prognosis stems from the fact that there is a substantial chunk of Apple users, including in India, that do not want bigger handsets but sleek, small ones to carry out their daily operations. iPhone 12 mini fulfils their demand with bringing in the same specifications and power its big brother offers.

Here is how iPhone 12 mini can transform your phone experience forever.

Like iPhone 12, it features all-screen Super Retina XDR displays that stretch further to the edges, delivering an immersive HDR viewing experience for high-definition video, photos with more detail, and nearly twice the peak brightness of iPhone 11.

The device features a sleek new flat-edge design with an aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure and combined with the Ceramic Shield front cover that increases drop performance by 4 times.

With A14 Bionic chip, iPhone 12 mini offers the same powerful performance, enabling powerful computational photography and more while delivering great battery life.

iPhone 12 mini also houses a new and refreshed dual-camera system, bringing an unparalleled camera experience for you in a small form factor.

This advanced camera system features the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest yet on iPhone, providing 27 per cent more light for even more amazing low-light photos and videos.

Night Mode and faster-performing Deep Fusion now on all cameras — TrueDepth, Wide, and Ultra Wide — will ensure improved photos in any environment.

The Smart HDR 3 feature uses machine learning (ML) to intelligently adjust the white balance, contrast, texture, and saturation of a photo for remarkably natural-looking images.

The images were stunning in all light conditions.

iPhone 12 mini also features improved cinematic video stabilisation, even more true-to-life selfie videos with Dolby Vision, and Night mode Time-Lapse, offering longer exposure times for sharper videos, better light trails, and smoother exposure in low-light scenarios when used with a tripod.

On the battery front, MagSafe technology improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience.

MagSafe delivers a unique experience to iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimised for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to iPhone every time.

MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices.

Conclusion: Those who like a small form factor in a smartphone, nothing comes near iPhone 12 mini -- be it performance, photos, videos or daily tasks.

The iPhone 12 mini has its price in India set for Rs 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant (From Rs 8,227/month or Rs 69,900 before trade-in).

The iPhone 12 mini is a big upgrade for those sitting on older generation iPhones as well.