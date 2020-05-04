Apple iPhone 12 price leaked --Here's all you want to know

New Delhi: The upcoming iPhone 12 has been attracting a lot of curiosity among smartphone lovers. From expected features, tech specifications, to the price of the phone –there is never a dull moment for iPhone 12 news.

As per latest media leaks, the price of the Apple iPhone 12 reveals that it may be cheaper than that of its predecessor –the iPhone 11.

Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider has leaked that the upcoming iPhone 12 may start from $649 for the base model. This means that the price will be lower than the base model of the iPhone 11, which was launched for $699. Poser also revealed the price of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 stating that it may come with a price tag of $749.

The iPhone 12 will likely come in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes and both devices will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear. The latter will come with a bigger OLED display.

The phone will have an A13 chip, which is also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and will have three colour options: silver, space grey and red.