Buy Elon Musk-themed Apple iPhone 12 for over Rs 3.5 lakh

New Delhi: If you can spend a little over Rs 3.5 lakh to buy an upcoming iPhone 12 that would come customised with Elon Musk and SpaceX themes, this is your moment.

Russian phone accessory company Caviar is now accepting pre-orders for a customised "Musk Be On Mars" iPhone 12 design.

For about $5,000 (about Rs 3.7 lakh), customers would receive a SpaceX-themed phone featuring one of the firm's rockets and Musk's signature, reports Fox Business.

Caviar is known for making luxury versions of existing smartphones, especially iPhones, using gold, diamonds and more.

Last year, the Russian luxury brand announced 99 pieces of iPhone XS and XS Max models at the starting price of $8,370, that came with a mechanical watch and the dial protected by a sapphire crystal.

The company said it guarantees free worldwide shipping as well as easy returns and refunds.

This time, Caviar said the limited series "has a built-in real piece of the SpaceX mission that was in space."

"Our age is the time of great geographical discoveries of space. The colonization of Mars is not far off. Become a member of the SpaceX mission – possess a real piece of the spaceship," read a statement on the company's website.

Caviar earlier announced a solid-gold iPhone 12 with a starting price of more than $23,000.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in the fall which would include two premium variants, and presently it is not clear which model will come with this technology.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.