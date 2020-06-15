हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Confirmed! Samsung Galaxy A21s to be launched in India on June 17

Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth Galaxy A Series smartphone to arrive in India this year.

Confirmed! Samsung Galaxy A21s to be launched in India on June 17

New Delhi: South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung on Monday confirmed that Galaxy A21s will be launched in India on June 17.

Galaxy A21s will be Samsung's fourth Galaxy A Series smartphone to arrive in India this year.

Samsung India has tweeted:

The device will feature a 6.5-inch Infinity O display, 48MP quad camera and a 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A21 is likely to come in two variants - 4/64GB and 6/64GB.

The phone packs a large 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs Android 10 with One UI on top.

As per media reports the Galaxy A21s may be priced in the range of Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000.

With IANS Inputs

 

Samsung Galaxy A21s Samsung Smartphones
