Galaxy A21s with quad camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India –Price, specs and more

New Delhi: South Korean Electronics manufacturer Samsung launched Galaxy A21s smartphone with quad-camera system and 5,000mAh battery in India on Wednesday.
The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 16,499 and will be available across retail stores and leading online portals.
Offered in black, white and blue colour options, the Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the latest Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage and an expandable memory of up to 512GB.
The smartphone houses a quad-camera setup on the rear –that has 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor positioned in a rectangular camera module. The Samsung A21s comes with a 13 MP front shooter.
The device is packs a 5000mAh battery with the company claiming that it gives upto 21 hours of video playback time. It comes with 15W of fast charging.
Key specs at a glance
Display
16.63 cm (6.5 inch) HD+
Infinity-O Display
Camera
Rear - 48MP / 8MP / 2MP / 2MP
Front - 13MP
Memory
4GB/6GB + 64GB
Up to 512GB Expandable
Battery
5000mAh+ 15W Fast Charging
Processor
Latest Exynos 850
Octa 2.0GHz
Rear Fingerprint Scanner
OS
Android 10
Samsung One UI