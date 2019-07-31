Google Pixel 4 to come with soli-powering Motion Sense features

New Delhi: A lot of speculations has been made about Google's upcoming smartphone - Pixel 4 –ever since the company declared that the phone is in the works.

Now, Google has come up with further details about its upcoming smartphone touted to be the successor of Pixel 3.

Google in its blog has written that the Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering Motion Sense features that allows you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries, Google said.

“We've developed a miniature version located at the top of Pixel 4 that senses small motions around the phone, combining unique software algorithms with the advanced hardware sensor, so it can recognize gestures and detect when you’re nearby,” the company wrote in its blog.

Google also said that it is engineering the Face unlock differently. It wrote that Soli proactively turns on the face unlock sensors, recognizing that you may want to unlock your phone.

“If the face unlock sensors and algorithms recognize you, the phone will open as you pick it up, all in one motion. Better yet, face unlock works in almost any orientation—even if you're holding it upside down—and you can use it for secure payments and app authentication too,” Google added.

Google said that the images used for face unlock are never saved or shared with other Google services.

“To protect your privacy and security, your face data is securely stored in Pixel's Titan M security chip. Similarly, Soli sensor data is also processed on your phone, and it’s never saved or shared with other Google services,” the company wrote in its blog.