Google Pixel 4a arriving in India in October – Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Google on Monday introduced the new affordable smartphone Pixel 4a starting at $349 for the lone 6GB+128GB model in the US that will arrive in India in October.

"The price of Pixel 4a in India will be revealed closer to its launch in October 2020, when it will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Regarding the two new 5G Pixel phones that were announced globally today, these will not be available in India or Singapore, based on a variety of factors including local market trends and product features," Google said.

Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order in the US on the Google Store and on Google Fi. It will be available to customers on August 20 through the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon and more, as well as US carriers including Google Fi, U.S. Cellular and Verizon, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 5.8-inch OLED display and will come in ‘Just Black' colour. The phone has a matte finish and includes Pixel's signature color pop power button in mint.

Google is keeping the same camera module it used in the Pixel 3, 3A, and Pixel 4: Sony's 12MP IMX363.

The rear camera supports HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilisation.

There is also optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Pixel 4a has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with an even bigger battery that lasts all day, claims Google.

Pixel 4a users can enjoy entertainment and extra storage, with three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One.

The smartphone houses a 3140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.