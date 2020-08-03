Google Pixel 4a to be launched today: Expected price, specifications and more

New Delhi: Google is all set to launch the Pixel 4a on Monday. Though the compay has dropped ample hints at the launch of the phone today, it has stayed away from revealing anything concrete about the launch plans.

Several media reports said that Google will be launching the phone in US today morning (Evening in India). Google has also updated image in the the Made by Google Twitter account depicting a small circle cutout.

Noted tipster John Prosser, who also predicted the correct launch date of the iPhone SE, tweeted that the Google Pixel 4a launch date is going to be August 3.

The company has also posted a teaser on the online store, indicating the launch of the Pixel 4a.

The phone was earlier set to be unveiled during Google I/O 2020, the company's annual developers conference, but the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it is unclear whether the search engine giant will hold an online launch event for the Pixel 4a or not.

In terms of specifications, the device is likely to pack in the Snapdragon 730 chipset, which will be backed by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB non-expandable internal storage.

The device is expected to feature a 5.81-inch display, FHD+ with 1080 by 2,340-pixel resolution at 443 ppi. It is also worth noting that the screen appears to have a 60Hz refresh rate - not 90Hz.

The phone has been reported to start selling at $399.