Google Pixel

Google Pixel phones get new tools for personal safety

Other features include scheduling a check-in from the safety app.

Google Pixel phones get new tools for personal safety

San Francisco: Google has announced to bring its personal safety app to all Pixel devices which was limited to just Pixel 4, along with car crash detection tool which is coming to Pixel 3 first.

Other features include scheduling a check-in from the safety app.

"For example if you are about to go on a run or hike alone, safety check will make sure you made it back safely," Tok Tokuda, technical programme manager for Pixel, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

If you don't respond to the scheduled check-in, the app will alert your emergency contacts.

"In the event that you need immediate help or are in a dangerous situation, emergency sharing notifies all of your emergency contacts and shares your real-time location through Google Maps so they can send help or find you," Tokuda informed.

One can also use Google Assistant to start recordings and automatically get transcripts of recordings in Google Docs.

Google is also improving the adaptive battery functionality.

This feature will improve prediction of when the battery charge will deplete completely, and further reduces app activity in the background.

Google Pixel Smartphones Pixel 3 Google Assistant
