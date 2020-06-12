Google Stadia now supports more OnePlus smartphones

San Francisco: Google has added OnePlus 5, 6 as well as 7 series smartphones to the list of supported devices for its Stadia game-streaming platform.

The game streaming service already supports the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as well as other Android devices like Google's Pixel 2, 3, 4 series, Samsung's Galaxy S8, S9 and S10 series.

"You can now choose to play games on Stadia with any Android phone that can install the Stadia app, including phones that aren't currently on our list of officially supported phones," the company said in a statement.

"While this feature is still in development and not every phone will work perfectly, you can now try out Stadia and play your favorite games on more screens than ever before," it added.

The following OnePlus models are now fully compatible with Stadia: OnePlus 5 and 5T, OnePlus 6 and 6T, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G. These OnePlus phones join the latest OnePlus smartphones and a host of other fully-supported devices where you can enjoy your Stadia library.

Other features landing on Stadia this week include mobile touch controls that can be summoned by tapping the "try touch gamepad" button that appears when you boot up a game without a controller connected, along with a new custom resolution option for Chromecast Ultra devices.