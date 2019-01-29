हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
honor

Honor View 20 with punch-hole display, Honor Watch Magic launched in India

The phone comes with a 48MP primary camera.

Honor View 20 with punch-hole display, Honor Watch Magic launched in India

New Delhi: Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched the world's first punch-hole display phone – the  View 20 in India on Tuesday. Honor has also launched a smartwatch called the Honor Watch Magic.

The price of 6+128GB variant of the Honor View 20 has been priced at Rs 37,999 for Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black while the 8+256GB variant has been priced at Rs 45,999 for Phantom Blue colour option.

The pre-bookings of this Amazon exclusive phone had started on January 15. Honor will start selling the phone from midnight of January 30.

The phone comes with a 48MP primary camera. The smartphone has a new 16.25cm full-view display experience, courtesy the Honor's "All-View Display". For the gamers' delight the phone comes with Mali-G76 GPU.

The smartphone comes with eight world's first technologies that include 1.4Gbps cat21. Modem. It comes with 25MP first in-screen front camera design, which is achieved by a complex 18-layer technology stack that carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen and extends the display area to almost 100 percent.

The device also has Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing power and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Huawei's own Kirin 980 chipset. It houses a 4000 mAh Battery.

The Lava Black colour option of the watch has been priced at Rs 13,999 while the Midnight Silver option of the device has been priced at Rs 14,999. The Honor Watch Magic is a 9.8-mm thin smartwatch and sport features such as touch screen Retina AMOLED display, dual-chipset low-energy consumption system, and three-satellite positioning for multiple sports mode. The smartwatch also feature TruSeen 3.0 smarter heart-rate monitor and Trusleep 2.0 sleep quality smart tracking.

