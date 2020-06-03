हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei

Huawei patents smartphone with under-display selfie camera

The Chinese tech giant filed two patents back in 2019 that has finally been published by the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office).

Huawei patents smartphone with under-display selfie camera

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has reportedly filed a patent for smartphones with an under-display selfie camera.

The Chinese tech giant filed two patents back in 2019 that has finally been published by the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office).

The patents also reveal that the phone will not have volume buttons, just like the Mate 30 Pro. Users will have to use a virtual slider to control the volume, reports LetsGoDigital.

The front of the devices is shown to be bezel-less and with no notches of any kind to hold selfie camera, while there is no visible mechanism for a pop-up camera.

Although the two patents show little difference, it's possible that they are for two entirely different models.

Huawei may be planning to launch a variety of smartphones with under-screen selfie cameras.

Earlier, Huawei filed a patent for a smartphone with three flip camera design.

While the design is similar to that of the ASUS Zenfone 6, the upcoming Huawei's smartphone will feature three cameras instead of two.

