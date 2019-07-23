close

Huawei

Huawei to introduce Mate 20 X 5G on July 26

Since the phone is 5G, one can expect unveiling of the 5G network in China that should appear first in major cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday.

Huawei to introduce Mate 20 X 5G on July 26

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is all set to launch Mate 20 X 5G smartphone on July 26 in China and has started extending invitations for the launch event too.

Since the phone is 5G, one can expect unveiling of the 5G network in China that should appear first in major cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday.

Most of the specifications of the smartphone would remain same as its non-5G variant except a slightly smaller battery as the Balong 5000 modem (5G multi-mode chipset) needs slightly more space.

As for the specs, the device is powered by Kirin 980 processor with 7nm Balong 5000 5G multi-mode chipset that also supports 4G/3G/2G networks.

The phones features a 7.2-inch FHD+ display and runs on EMUI 9.1 (Android Pie).

The smartphone is equipped with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

For photography, it has triple rear camera setup of 40 MP+ 20 MP+ 8 MP and a 24MP front-facing camera.

 

