Iconic Nokia 3310 turns 20, fans flood Twitter with nostalgia

New Delhi: The iconic unbreakable Nokia 3310 has turned 20 with fans pouring in their emotion and nostalgia on Twitter. Several users took to Twitter to express their love for the strongest and one of the most popular mobile phones.

Here are some emotional and some funny responses from fans across the world on Twitter.

This Guy Turned a Nokia 3310 Into a Hammer pic.twitter.com/OD54IWe4uY — Fossbytes (@fossbytes14) September 2, 2020

On this day in year 2000 Nokia 3310 was released. One of the best phones ever released if I say so myself pic.twitter.com/xGf6dsqLzq — HER (@Zickie_S) September 1, 2020

Oh man! This is deep! In more ways than one! Hahahhahahahaha.... I had one of those Nokia 3310's & they were built like bricks! XD pic.twitter.com/bLMrSbhoSm — Novyl (No-vile) (@lyv0n) September 1, 2020

#Nokia 3310, launched September 1, 2000, 20 years ago is probably Nokia’s most iconic and durable phone sold 126 million units making it one of the top selling model! And I had one too! pic.twitter.com/lyZZNuYEzT — Alvin Foo (@alvinfoo) September 1, 2020

The Nokia 3310 was unveiled on September 1, 2000, had a dark blue body, emitted a deep green light from its tiny screen, and housed a charming game called "Snake".

In 2016, HMD Global got the licence to sell Nokia-branded devices for the next 10 years.

Priced at Rs 3,310, the feature phone made a comeback in June 2017 in a completely new Indian market which was inundated with cheaper Chinese smartphones as well as several feature phones.

Available in four stunning colours, the plastic body device has two SIM slots and a MicroSD card slot (32GB).

With 1,200mAh battery, the device offers 22 hours of talk time and has up to a month's standby time.

The device has the trial versions of two games -- Asphalt 6: Adrenaline and Diamond Twister -- pre-installed.

Apart from that, you can use 2G internet to browse and even scroll through Facebook with the Messenger capabilities built-in.

With IANS Inputs