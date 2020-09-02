हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nokia

Iconic Nokia 3310 turns 20, fans flood Twitter with nostalgia

The Nokia 3310 was unveiled on September 1, 2000.

Iconic Nokia 3310 turns 20, fans flood Twitter with nostalgia

New Delhi: The iconic unbreakable Nokia 3310 has turned 20 with fans pouring in their emotion and  nostalgia on Twitter. Several users took to Twitter to express their love for the strongest and one of the most popular mobile phones.

Here are some emotional and some funny responses from fans across the world on Twitter.

The Nokia 3310 was unveiled on September 1, 2000, had a dark blue body, emitted a deep green light from its tiny screen, and housed a charming game called "Snake".

In 2016, HMD Global got the licence to sell Nokia-branded devices for the next 10 years.

Priced at Rs 3,310, the feature phone made a comeback in June 2017 in a completely new Indian market which was inundated with cheaper Chinese smartphones as well as several feature phones.

Available in four stunning colours, the plastic body device has two SIM slots and a MicroSD card slot (32GB).

With 1,200mAh battery, the device offers 22 hours of talk time and has up to a month's standby time.

The device has the trial versions of two games -- Asphalt 6: Adrenaline and Diamond Twister -- pre-installed.

Apart from that, you can use 2G internet to browse and even scroll through Facebook with the Messenger capabilities built-in.

With IANS Inputs

