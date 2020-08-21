हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Made in India Lava Pulse feature phone launched; can read heart rate, blood pressure

New Delhi: Domestic handset manufacturer Lava has launched a new feature phone Pulse with a heart rate and blood pressure sensor at Rs 1,599.

The Health rate sensor allows you to measure your heart rate & BP by just placing your finger on the sensor. The sensor will do the rest and will share the heart rate and blood pressure on the screen.

The handset is available online on Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores in rose gold colour.

Lava Pulse comes with a 2.4-inch display QVGA(240 * 320) resolution and supports stereo sound. It features a sturdy polycarbonate body and has an expandable memory of up to 32GB and features wireless FM with recording and dual SIM support.

The Dual SIM, GSM + GSM handset houses an 1800mAh battery supported with super battery mode, which aims to last up to six days on a single charge.

The phone provides a provision of auto call recording and enables users to type in seven languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

“Lava Pulse has successfully passed the Military grade certification, thus demonstrating the reliability and strength of the phone under even extreme conditions,” a company statement said.

