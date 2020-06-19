Micromax planning to launch 3 new smartphones in India: Report

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing border tension between India and China and the consequent appeal by the netizens to boycott Chinese products, home-grown Micromax may drop in some good news for mobile phone users.

A report in BGR said that Micromax is planning to bring 3 smartphones in India. The smartphones will be priced under Rs 10,000.

BGR further said that one of the three devices will have “premium features and modern look”.

Microsoft has been silent on the mobilephone section since last October now. The last phone from Micromax’s stable was the iOne note smartphone that the company had launched in October 2019.

The budget smartphone T features a 6.088-inch HD+ with a V-notch design.

The smartphone runs on a UNISOC SC9863 chipset that clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The dual-SIM smartphone sports Android 9 Pie OS and houses a 3,950mAh battery.

It comes with 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with flash 5MP selfie camera - dual al camera and has finger print sensor.