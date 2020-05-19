Moto G8 Power Lite coming to India on May 21 – Check features and expected price

New Delhi: Lenovo owned Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G8 Power Lite in India on May 21.

Some media reports have mentioned the pricing of the Moto G8 Power Lite at approximately Rs 14,000.

Online retailer Flipkart has mentioned the launch teaser of the phone though it has not given any details regarding the sale availability.

The phone features a 6.5 inch Max Vision HD+ display with maximum viewing of 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It has Triple Camera System with Macro Vision, 16 MP with rapid focusand Depth sensor.

The Moto G8 Power lite houses a powerful 5000 mAh battery. The company says that the battery lasts up to 3 days on just a single charge. You can stream music for 100 hours, or watch shows and movies for 19 hours. Plus get more than 35 days of standby time.

It comes with 64 GB and expandable upto 256 GB using microSD card slot. The Water-repellent phone comes with fingerprint sensor.