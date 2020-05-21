हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India at Rs 8,999

The device will be available in two colour options, namely royal blue, arctic blue and will go on sale starting May 29 via Flipkart.

Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India at Rs 8,999

New Delhi: Motorala on Thursday launched Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone with triple rear cameras for Rs 8,999 in India.

The device will be available in two colour options, namely royal blue, arctic blue and will go on sale starting May 29 via Flipkart.

The phone features a 6.5 inch Max Vision HD+ display with maximum viewing of 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. It has Triple Camera System with Macro Vision, 16 MP with rapid focusand Depth sensor.

The Moto G8 Power lite houses a powerful 5000 mAh battery. The company says that the battery lasts up to 3 days on just a single charge. You can stream music for 100 hours, or watch shows and movies for 19 hours. Plus get more than 35 days of standby time.

It comes with 64 GB and expandable upto 256 GB using microSD card slot. The Water-repellent phone comes with fingerprint sensor.

