close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Motorola

Motorola launches Moto E6s in India at Rs 7,999

Motorola Moto E6s features a 6.1 inchMax Vision HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola launches Moto E6s in India at Rs 7,999

New Delhi: Motorola expanded its affordable range of smartphones by launching the Moto E6s in India on Monday.

The “Made in India' phone has been launched in 4 GB RAM +  64 GB storage and is expandable up to 512 GB.

Priced at Rs 7,999, the phone will go on sale on September 23 on Flipkart. Buyers can also enjoy Relianec Jio cashback of 2,200 and other coupons and exclusive vouchers on purchasing the Moto E6s.

The phone features a 6.1 inchMax Vision HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also features fingerprint and face unlock sensors

Running the Android 9 Pie, the phone houses a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's dual camera system combines a 13 MP autofocus camera and a 2 MP depth camera.  The 2 MP depth and 13 MP main cameras work together, blurring out the foreground or the background to add a beautiful bokeh effect to your pictures, Motorola said. It has 1.12um pixels along with a large f/2.0 aperture.

The 8 MP front camera comes with a built-in screen flash, beauty mode which lets you adjust skintone, saturation and brightening settings.

The Moto E6s is available in two stunning gradient finishes - Rich Cranberry, and Polished Graphite.

Tags:
MotorolaMoto E6sMotorola India
Next
Story

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to go on sale from October 15: Report

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Watch: Top 50 news of the day