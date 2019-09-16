Motorola launches Moto E6s in India at Rs 7,999

New Delhi: Motorola expanded its affordable range of smartphones by launching the Moto E6s in India on Monday.

The “Made in India' phone has been launched in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and is expandable up to 512 GB.

Priced at Rs 7,999, the phone will go on sale on September 23 on Flipkart. Buyers can also enjoy Relianec Jio cashback of 2,200 and other coupons and exclusive vouchers on purchasing the Moto E6s.

The phone features a 6.1 inchMax Vision HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also features fingerprint and face unlock sensors

Running the Android 9 Pie, the phone houses a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's dual camera system combines a 13 MP autofocus camera and a 2 MP depth camera. The 2 MP depth and 13 MP main cameras work together, blurring out the foreground or the background to add a beautiful bokeh effect to your pictures, Motorola said. It has 1.12um pixels along with a large f/2.0 aperture.

The 8 MP front camera comes with a built-in screen flash, beauty mode which lets you adjust skintone, saturation and brightening settings.

The Moto E6s is available in two stunning gradient finishes - Rich Cranberry, and Polished Graphite.