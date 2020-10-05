Motorola Razr 5G foldable smartphone launched in India – Price, specs, special offers and more

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer Motorola launched the new Razr 5G foldable phone in India.

The sale of the phone will start on October 12 at 12 AM on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The phone is now available for pre-booking on Flipkart. It will be available for Rs 1,24,999.

Motorola is giving attractive offers on the phone. Customers can save up to Rs 14,997 with the Double Data, Double Validity offer on the Rs 4,999 recharge from Reliance Jio with the phone. Also customers can get an instant discount/cashback of Rs 10,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and Credit and Debit EMI transactions plus up to 12 months of ‘No Extra Cost’ EMIs on the purchase of the Razr 5G.

On the front of the Razr 5G is a 2.7-inch touchscreen QuickView display while the inside features a 6.2-inch "FlexView" OLED HD screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, a step up from the Snapdragon 710 in the last model. RAM and storage also see a bump with the device now packing 8GB RAM and 256GB of flash storage compared to a relatively modest 6GB RAM and 128GB storage of its predecessor.

The device houses an upgraded 48MP sensor as the main camera. The camera module features OIS along with a ToF sensor for advanced laser autofocus. The front camera also sees an upgrade from 5MP to 20MP.

The foldable smartphone packs a 2,800mAh battery and charges via a 15W charger that comes inside the box.