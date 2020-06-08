OnePlus 8 5G to go on sale in India today –Price, specs and all you want to know

New Delhi: OnePlus 8 5G will be up for sale in India on Monday via Amazon India.

The phone will go on sale in Amazon and on OnePlus website at 12pm. OnePlus 8 5G 8+128GB has been priced at Rs 44, 999 while the 12+256GB has been priced at Rs 49,999. The base model 6GB+128GB variant comes at Rs 41,999. Meanwhile SBI card holders will get Rs 2000 off and Amazon Pay users will get Rs 1,000 payback.

OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch fluid display which aims to deliver a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has also received an exceptional A+ rating from DisplayMate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with 12GB RAM, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Customers will have to wait for the sale of the sibling OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold for Rs 59,999 in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and up to 256GB internal storage.